NFL players vote MetLife as the worst stadium in the league

Opposing teams might look forward to coming to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford this year, as the Jets and Giants are both having awfully rough seasons, but, according to an anonymous poll of NFL players, that’s the only reason they’d look forward to coming there.

The players voted MetLife, home of both the Jets and the Giants, as the absolute worst stadium in the league; The Athletic conducted the poll (subscription required). They polled 85 players.

Regarding MetLife Stadium, a player said that the “turf sucks and the whole place is lame.” Another agreed about the turf, adding that the “fans are horrible. Everything about that place is horrible.

Arrowhead Stadium, home of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, was voted the top stadium by the players, with US Bank Stadium (Vikings), SoFi Stadium (Chargers and Rams), Lambeau Field (Packers) and Lumen Field (Seahawks) following close behind.

That place is electric,” one player said about Arrowhead. “That’s one of the coolest places to play. In my opinion, the loudest in the NFL.

On the other end of the spectrum, FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, was second worst, behind only MetLife; “Almost everything about (FedEx) is below the standard of what an NFL stadium should be.” “The place is just a dump,” said another.

In a different part of the survey, players were surveyed about the most annoying fans. To the surprise of no one, Eagles fans were deemed to be the most worst;

loud, rude and obnoxious,” one player said of Eagles fans, who might be nodding along in agreement at this moment. “They just swear they’re the biggest football gurus on earth,” added another.

