These Are The 5 Cheapest Airlines That Fly Out Of New York

When you're looking for a getaway you have many options when it comes to flying, but which ones are the cheapest? Here are the most affordable options in New York.

Booking travel can sometimes be a little bit overwhelming. With so many airlines flying all over now it can be hard to be sure you're making the right choice. There are so many options, but the ultimate goal is to get to your destination safely and for as little as possible.

There will always be times where we have no choice but to book an expensive flight, but if you can help it there are many options that fly out of New York that can make flying a bit more affordable. Obviously it all depends on the time you fly, and your destination, but we were able to narrow down the five cheapest airlines that have flights all around New York State that make your travel as easy as possible.

While New York City based airports have the most options, Western New York also has many flights coming and going on most those discount airlines.

The Capital Region used to have flights from Frontier and Allegiant, but no longer offers those. However, starting in June there will be a new airline operating flights out of Albany to three destinations down south called Breeze Airlines. They will offer nonstop flights at discounted rates.

Personally, I always go with Southwest because I can fly with more bags and not be forced into paying extra for them. Something some of the other discount airlines tend to do.