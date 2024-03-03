These 12 Rite Aid Locations In New York To Close In 2024, Here’s the List

In recent months we have heard the news of several retail brands either going out of business or downsizing by closing locations. The Christmas Tree Shops brand closed all of it's stores in 2023 and Bed, Bath & Beyond was soon to follow.

Today we are learning of the downsizing of the Rite Aid with 77 locations set to close in 2024. At this time at least a dozen of those locations are in New York State.

Business Insider reports that Rite Aid is moving forward with what the company is calling "voluntary bankruptcy" and closing a current total of more than 225 stores. Rite Aid closed approximately 150 in 2023 and expect to close at least 77 more in 2024.

Fast Company indicates that 14 States will see the loss of Rite Aid locations with California, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York being hit hardest. Here are the latest on the New York list of closures.

Rite Aid plans to close these New York locations in 2024;

Auburn, NY at 153 Grant Aveenue

Bronx, NY at 901 East Gun Hill Road

Bronx, NY at 1179 East 233rd Street

Bronx, NY at 2426-34 Eastchester Road

Brooklyn, NY at 249 7th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY at 7812 Flatlands Avenue

Buffalo, NY at 2474 Bailey Avenue

Elmira, NY at 119 West 2nd Street

Hartsdale, NY at 196 East Hartsdale Avenue

Le Roy, NY at 151 West Main Street

Mount Vernon, NY at 47 East Prospect Avenue

Poughkeepsie, NY at 40 Vassar Road

Rite Aid is taking an important action that will enable us to strengthen the Company’s financial foundation and ensure we are well-positioned for long-term success - Statement from Rite Aid

