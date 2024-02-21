This NJ recycling law just took affect: Have you heard of it? (Opinion)

In yet another example of Gov. Murphy’s radical policies that are harming businesses, with the intention of saving the environment, a new law has just taken effect.

New Jersey has decided to join the overzealous enviro wackos in California and Washington state to require plastic and glass packaging to be made differently.

Beginning this past January, the new law is that any plastic drink bottles in New Jersey have to be made with at least 15% recycled materials.

Canva Canva loading...

As if that is not onerous is enough, every three years after 2027 the requirement goes up by 5% until it hits 50%. How would you like to be in the plastic business and change your whole manufacturing?

Hot drink bottles need even more recycled material, with a minimum of 30%.

Even food containers made of rigid plastic have to follow these rules.

They need to be 10% recycled material as of now and the percentage goes up incrementally till it’s 50% in 2036.

Canva Canva loading...

But there are exceptions. Milk products, plant-based milk, and some special dietary foods don’t have to follow these rules. Neither do refillable containers or some other plastic food packaging for the first five years.

The law also covers glass bottles which need to be made with at least 35% recycled material starting now.

And lastly, starting this year, polystyrene packing peanuts will be banned.

Screw the companies who manufacture these items. It’s not Murphy’s problem. And all of these performative maneuvers to “save” the environment will be repealed by the first sensible guy who comes behind him.

So he knows it’s not his problem. Meanwhile, he keeps coming up with ridiculous restrictions and laws in the name of the left’s religion, the environment, that only serve to harm business and clog the flow of free trade with unnecessary encumbrances.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

