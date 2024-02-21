Harbor Freight Tools is opening another NJ store

Harbor Freight Tools, the California based tool retailer is opening another New Jersey location.

The new store will be in Hammonton; it’s the chain’s 30th store in the Garden State.

We’ve been looking to open a location in Hammonton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “ In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great Associates in the Hammonton area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.

According to a release from the company:

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 28,000 Associates and more than 1,400 locations nationwide.

It has over 1,400 stores across the USA, as well as an online business. You can find a variety of products, from power tools and generators to welding supplies and hand tools, at Harbor Freight.

According to Harbor Freight:

The Company was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work™” and by Fortune as one of the best places to work in retail. It has also been recognized three years in a row by Forbes as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and one of the nation’s Best Employers for Veterans.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Hammonton area, with plans to open this spring.

