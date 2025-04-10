Sad Bear Cub Found Malnourished and Dehydrated Near Hudson Valley Resort

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) discovered a Hudson Valley black bear cub in need of medical attention. This little guy appeared to be lethargic and malnourished.

BEWARE! The black bear population is coming out of hibernation and is likely to have more of a presence around New York State. As these gentle giants search for food you may encounter bear in your yard and near dumpsters. DO NOT feed! A fed bear is a dead bear.

On Saturday March 15th, according to a NYSDEC press release, employees at Hunter Mountain resort in Hunter, NY reported seeing a black bear cub close to the Madison Square ski trail.

Environmental Control Officers (ECO) Milliron and Palmateer responded to the call and located the baby black bear hiding in the tall grass near the Madison Square ski trail. On initial contact the cub appeared to be moving slowly and in need of help.

This bear cub was malnourished and dehydrated, moving slowly with no mother in sight. The little one did have enough energy to try to climb a tree for safety. That is when members of the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center were able to catch the cub.

When found, this cub appeared to be more than 1-year-old but only weighing 15lbs. Nearly 1 month later it is reported that the cub weighs approximately 21lbs. The bear continues to receive care at the rehab center where it will remain until it is well enough to return to the wild.

