After a successful first year, The North to Shore Festival will return for the summer of 2024.

The inaugural North to Shore Arts and Ideas Festival which took place in June 2023 drew an audience of nearly 250,000 to more than 300 shows in more than 100 venues in three of New Jersey’s most arts-rich cities.

Conceived by Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy, the festival was designed to spotlight New Jersey’s culture, diversity, and spirit of innovation.

Performances at North to Shore in 2023

Last year’s debut season headliners included Jersey-born pop diva Halsey, hip hop legends Eric B. & Rakim, classic rocker Santana, and one of America’s first new wave bands, The B52’s.

The inaugural festival also presented scores of concerts, film screenings, art exhibits, and expert panel discussions on innovation in technology, climate change, healthcare, and business, as well as scores of performances and events, many of them free, featuring artists who make their home in New Jersey.

The Smithereens at The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, North to Shore The Smithereens at The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, North to Shore, 2023 loading...

While most festival events were free to the public, ticketed events brought in $7.6 million in ticket sales. In addition, 56 artists based in Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark were awarded North to Shore grants to produce performances and events held during the festival weekends.

What to expect in 2024

This year, the event returns to kick off summer 2024 with another three-city, three-weekend celebration of the arts and innovation across New Jersey.

The 2024 North to Shore Festival will launch in Asbury Park from June 10 to June 16, then swing down the Shore to Atlantic City from June 17 to June 23, and conclude in Newark from June 24 to June 30.

Headliners for the 2024 shows will be announced in March 2024.

Santana at The Prudential Center, Newark during North to Shore 2023 Santana at The Prudential Center, Newark during North to Shore 2023 loading...

Once again, The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will produce the festival, in partnership with a cohort of other live entertainment presenters and producing partners.

The North to Shore Grants program will once again give New Jersey artists an opportunity to perform for festival crowds and funding to create unique events, both supporting the creative economy of each city and giving under-recognized artists a platform. Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to artists, producers, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations based in each festival city.

For the first time, grants will also be offered to artists interested in performing on the North to Shore Festival Community Stages.

Local artists and arts organizations seeking grants can visit here.

