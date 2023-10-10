Famous Philly square pizza about to challenge the Jersey Shore

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is square pizza is coming to another place at the Jersey Shore. See, pizza is meant to be round. Pizza is meant to be triangular as a serving.

Which sounds right?

“Have a slice of pizza.”

“Have a square of pizza.”

Slice, correct. If you’re calling a square a slice then there’s no helping you.

Now the good news.

The good news is it isn’t deep dish. As much as I’m somewhat put off just a bit by square pizza, it isn’t disgusting the way the Chicago-style oven slop is. That putrid soufflé masquerading as a pizza, that would be bad.

So this news is actually welcome even though we could argue pizza geometry all day.

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza is a Philadelphia tradition. They operate six locations there in Pennsylvania and three in New Jersey.

The Jersey spots are in Sewell, Ventnor and Wildwood. The one about to open will be at 3800 Brigantine Boulevard.

From Santucci’s Facebook page,

It’s official! We’re excited to announce that Santucci’s Brigantine is COMING SOON! Stay tuned on Social Media for further announcements and updates 🍕 NJ Beachgoers, we hope you’re ready for us! 🏖️

Santucci’s humble beginnings date back to 1959 when the first one opened in the Juanita Park section. Rumor has it the owner went into the pizza business after flunking out of geometry class.

To have become a big hit in a major city then expand to its Jersey suburbs is a major accomplishment. Especially when you don’t know what shape pizza is. Good for these guys!

No word on an exact opening date yet for the Brigantine location.

