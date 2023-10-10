These New Jersey cities have the most single people

Dating can be hard (so I hear, I’ve been married a long time) and one of the biggest hurdles is finding single people to date. A report says that two New Jersey cities make the list of cities with the most single people.

The two towns that made the list from New Jersey are the state’s two largest cities: Newark and Jersey City. Not only was Newark on the list, but it was all the way up at #4; Jersey City was not quite so high, but it came in at #40, which isn’t too shabby.

Newark has the third-highest number of single men and the sixth most of single women.

There was a lot more in the report than just the list of cities with the most singles; it also addressed questions about dating in 2023 and what is and isn’t acceptable.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

Background checks before a date

The report was issued by the psychology website Thriving Center for Psychology.

When it comes to researching a date, 65% of women think it’s socially acceptable to stalk a date online, while only 34% of men do. Fifty-one percent of women admit to researching a date online while only 25% of men have done that. Overalll, 18% have run a background search on a date.

Cheers Mark Stout loading...

People who like being single

It turns out that the overwhelming majority of single people are content with being single: 69% in fact.

A staggering 91% say that they enjoy their independence and 58% enjoy the saving money aspect of being single. But lest we think that single people have it all figured out, 47% fear being alone forever.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

The data on the cities was culled from U.S. Census information, and the dating questions were gathered by interviewing over 1,000 people.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.