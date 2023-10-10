Unique new NJ artisanal cafe/bakery already has a cult following

Imagine being on vacation at a beautiful resort. You stop in at the resort’s chic cafe on the property for a cozy morning or afternoon pick-me-up. Coffee, cocoa, chai, matcha or an indulgent pastry.

Now imagine that the artisan pastries are so amazing and the homemade matcha is unparalleled and you’re surrounded by stunning art and one-of-a-kind gifts, candles and homewares.

New cafe/bakery opens in Allenhurst

This is the kind of experience that you will have at Bloom Bar Café et Fleurs in Allenhurst.

Part café and part lifestyle boutique, it’s a luxury vacation vibe right here at the Jersey Shore.

According to their website, Bloom Bar is the brainchild of Helene Mishan-Tamir.

Helene developed Bloom Bar during the pandemic as a way to reinvigorate retail in her local community and foster her love of flowers.

She saw a niche in her hometown and set out to reinvent the "flower shop" in a way that would engage clients on a higher level.

Unique experience at cafe

The original Bloom Bar Flower Market in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township is well-known for its incredible assortment of unique flowers, but Bloom Bar Café et Fleurs is a completely new and unique experience.

It offers an exceptional edition of well-priced gifts and objects d'arte from across the globe.

You can enjoy fresh pastries from local artisanal bakers and the most incredible matcha to

suit your fancy.

And the pastries? I mean, there are hardly words. Master baker Claudia Bildirici's spectacular pastries are like nothing else you’ve ever tasted. This assorted box of one-dozen goodies is baked fresh daily and delivered to your door.

I was lucky enough to taste the following:

A decadent Chocolate chunk with ganache center

A swoon worthy blueberry with cheesecake center

A dreamy corn with jam center

And a luscious Cranberry orange scone

Yes, I ate ‘em all. Heaven.

The shop employs women from the local Jersey Shore community thus ensuring that we all thrive together.

You can text Bloom Bar Café et Fleurs for local delivery at 732-245-5684.

Oh. And, you’re welcome.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

