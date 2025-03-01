Oniontown: The Forbidden New York Town You Won’t Find on Maps

Stay away from Oniontown, New York.

Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings and regretted it.

Get our free mobile app

Is Ontiontown real? Have the stories of 'wild people' living in the woods become urban legend? From what we can tell, this 'town' does not have it's own police department. It is said that the closest police department avoids this area.

Atlasobscura suggests that those that do live in Oniontown might just want to be left alone. Rumors of inbred individuals or a colony of wild people living without traditional law and structure. For those that have made their way past the discouraging signs, there are stories of allegedly being chased and had rocks thrown at them.

Google Google loading...

The legend of Oniontown dates back to the 1940's when a reporter visited the location and went on to write 3 articles about the bad conditions he saw there. The road to town was permanently closed in 2006.

In 2008 a YouTube video shot in Oniontown went viral. The original clip has been removed but it's impact prompted others to head there for their own experiences. One such video shows a group of people driving along Oniontown Road blaring their car horn. Then someone in a white vehicle began chasing them as the group narrowly escaped.

Google Google loading...

Google Street view does not have images from Oniontown Road. The picture above was captured from NY-22, looking over to the only visible home in that community. Only the people that live in Oniontown know the truth of what goes on down that dead end road. Perhaps they just want to be left alone. Everyone else should stay away.

Inside New York's Ghost Mall There is a mall in Amherst, New York that was once the place to go for indoor, year-round shopping in the Buffalo area. In 2025 the stores are gone and Boulevard Mall has become a ghost mall. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Entire Albany New York Neighborhood Left Abandoned This entre Guilderland, New York neighborhood has been vacant for years. Why did these residents leave? Why was so much left behind? Furniture, old photographs and school books still sit where they were last touch, as if time stood still. Gallery Credit: Karolyi