Is New York's ultimate dive bar in Ulster County? There is a spot, tucked away along Route 28A in West Shokan, that you would swear is not open for business. Vines and weeds engulf the face of the building and you are greeted by a small "no trespassing" sign. But, believe it or not, Snyder's Tavern is open for business.

The term "Dive Bar" used to be derogatory. If you owned a drinking establishment placed in this category it was usually considered an insult. Wikipedia describes a dive bar as unglamorous, old-style bar with dim lighting, shabby décor and serving local clientele.

Take a look at the pictures below, this is Snyder's Tavern in West Shokan, New York. Some report that Snyder's holds the oldest liquor license in the state. I couldn't confirm the accuracy of that claim but I can tell you, Snyder's is a New York State gem.

Snyder's Tavern does not appear to have a Facebook or Instagram page. I can't even find a proper website for the business. I was able to locate a Yelp page with glowing reviews.

"A great throwback bar. Felt like it was 1969 walking into a neighborhood bar back in Brooklyn. Chet, the bartender and owner, has a great selection of bottled beer. Love stopping by to say hi and enjoy a cold one." - Gary R. - Kerhonkson, NY

Snyder's Tavern, West Shokan, New York Not everything is what it appears to be. Is Snyder's Tavern in West Shokan, New York open or closed, haunted or welcoming? Let's investigate. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

