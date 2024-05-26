New York State Has 2 of the Biggest Malls In America, Here’s the Top 10
For anyone under the age of 70, we have not known a world without shopping malls. New York State actually has the oldest continually-operated mall in the Nation with the Paddock Arcade, which was built in 1850. The much younger Crossgates Mall in Albany just celebrated it's 40th Anniversary.
Study Finds recently researched the best shopping centers in the Nation, based on expert reviews, and New York's Destiny USA in Syracuse made the Top 5! When it comes to the Top 10 Biggest Malls in America, New York has 2.
New York State has some big malls. Before we get to the biggest in the Nation, here are some of the biggest malls in New York.
- Sangertown Square - New Hartford, NY
- Crossgates Mall - Albany, NY
- Eastern Hills Mall - Harris Hill, NY
- Poughkeepsie Galleria - Poughkeepsie, NY
- Colonie Center - Albany, NY
As big as some American malls are the rest of the World has us beat. Out of the top 10 biggest shopping malls in the world not one of them is located in the United States. Here are some of the biggest in the world;
- New South China Mall - China - 6.46 million square feet
- Golden Resources Mall - China - 6 million square feet
- Central World - Thailand - 4.6 million square feet
- SM Mall of Asia - Philippines - 4.2 million square feet
- Dubai Mall - Dubai - 3.77 million square feet
Scroll through the list below to see the 10 Biggest Malls in America, including 2 from New York State.
