This highly contagious respiratory disease continues to spread, and quickly, and New York State is now putting out a warning to let you know the symptoms you need to look out for.

At the end of 2024 we saw a few dangerous viruses and diseases on the rise that were expected to rapidly rise as we got into 2025. We saw rises in cases rise in Norovirus, RSV and bird flu. While norovirus as calmed down, bird flu cases continue to wreak havoc on the price of eggs.

Now we have another highly contagious disease to be aware of. That would be measles. While there have only been a few reported cases of measles in New York State, the Department of Health wants to public to know what to be on the look out for.

Measles Symptoms

We have confirmation that a man with measles rode an Amtrack train from Boston the Washington DC. That train went through New York City as well. That train made multiple other stops at other US cities along the east coast before reaching Washington DC and they say anyone who was on that train or around that person could have been exposed.

One Death Reported As Texas Measles Outbreak Spreads Getty Images loading...

In the Capital Region they tell us that the best thing you can do is make sure that your vaccinations are up to date. Most of the confirmed cases of measles have been from unvaccinated people. Remember that measles is a highly contagious disease.

New York State Prepared

The New York State Department of Health is monitoring the situation very carefully. We have local health departments in each county that are prepared to investigate cases and distribute vaccines or other protective measures as needed.

The NYS Department of Health is on top of the situation and with health departments in each county we are staying on top of this situation that is far worse in other parts of the country.