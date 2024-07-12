Murder Mystery At This Upstate New York Castle, You Can Even Dine In A Dungeon

One of the best dining experiences I have had in New York State was in a castle! Yes, a real-life castle where you can now celebrate an anniversary, birthday, wedding, a special dinner for 2 or perhaps solve a murder mystery while you are there.

Scroll through the pictures below and imagine that you are John Snow from Game of Thrones and you have arrived for a feast. That's what I did on my visit to Beardslee Castle. I even got to enjoy dinner in the dungeon.

Beardslee Castle in Little Falls, NY was built with limestone in 1860 by masons from Ireland and Switzerland. If you ever wondered what an Irish castle looked like, this is it. Even though the castle suffered a fire in 1919 and another in 1989, she has been going strong since 1994 with the same owners.

Beardslee Castle is an enchanting destination about an hour from Albany. If you act quickly you might be able to attend one of their Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre experiences. Saturday July 13th it's "Die Another Death". As you would imagine, this place books up quickly so it is suggested that you make a reservation by calling 315-823-3000.

Is Beardslee Castle haunted? Over the last 160 years there have been several reports of ghostly encounters and spirit energy within the walls and around the grounds. Scroll through these pictures and make your reservations!

The Murder Mystery show this weekend starts at 7pm and runs approximately 2.5 hours. Tickets are $65 per person and include the show, tax, tip and full family style dinner.

