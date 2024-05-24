How Many Golden Corrals Are Left In New York State? The Answer Might Surprise You
As I was driving along Central Avenue in Colonie, New York this morning I paid closer attention to the Golden Corral location than I normally do. This restaurant has been sitting idle for quite a while and it got me thinking. How many Golden Corral locations are still in New York?
Golden Corral officially opened in 1973 and over the years grew to nearly 500 locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. In recent years several locations were forced to close and in 2023 it is reported that there were 397 locations left. How many are still in New York?
Restaurants come and go. Some of our favorite times as children were going out to dinner for birthdays and other family celebrations. The occasional dinner at the Ground Round, Beefsteak Charlies, Lums and Howard Johnsons are now just memories.
If there were nearly 400 Golden Corral locations open in 2023 New York must have 25 of those spots still open, right? In the game of "high/low" that guess is way too high. Even though the Golden Corral website lists the Colonie location as "temporarily suspended" it is clearly closed.
It appears that there are only 4 Golden Corral locations left in New York State.
- Bronx, NY - 2375 Tremont Avenue
- Queensbury, NY - 75 Quaker Road
- Rochester, NY - 450 Jefferson Road
- Syracuse, NY - 115 Simon Drive
If you are missing the legendary all you can eat buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner, head to one of the few remaining Golden Corral locations in New York while you still can.
