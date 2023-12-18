Hit-and-run bike crash claims life of Newark, NJ woman

🔴 The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Friday

🔴 The driver did not stay at the scene

🔴 The driver did not stay at the scene

EAST ORANGE — A woman riding an electric bike was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene early Friday morning.

Melody Regus, 42, of Newark, was riding at the intersection of Main Street and Grove Street in East Orange, a four-way intersection around 4:15 a.m.

She was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 5 a.m.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II did not disclose the type of vehicle involved or the circumstances of the crash.

Stephens asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

Map shows Main Street and Grove Street in East Orange Map shows Main Street and Grove Street in East Orange (Canva) loading...

"Life of the party"

RLS Metro Breaking News reported Regus worked for the Essex County Division of Family Assistance & Benefits.

A GoFundMe page created by her sister Britney Rodriguez called her the "life of the party no matter where she went" and "the mayor of Newark."

"Her contagious laughter and hilarious things she would do will be a sound you’ll never forget or a picture that screams beyond a million of words. To our sister Melody you are and will be the greatest thing to us," Rodriguez wrote.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told Fox Philadelphia they've dialed back the snark in this year's messages to keep the Federal Highway Administration satisfied that they are not distracting. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt