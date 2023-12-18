Hit-and-run bike crash claims life of Newark, NJ woman
EAST ORANGE — A woman riding an electric bike was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene early Friday morning.
Melody Regus, 42, of Newark, was riding at the intersection of Main Street and Grove Street in East Orange, a four-way intersection around 4:15 a.m.
She was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 5 a.m.
No arrests have been made in connection with the crash. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II did not disclose the type of vehicle involved or the circumstances of the crash.
Stephens asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).
"Life of the party"
RLS Metro Breaking News reported Regus worked for the Essex County Division of Family Assistance & Benefits.
A GoFundMe page created by her sister Britney Rodriguez called her the "life of the party no matter where she went" and "the mayor of Newark."
"Her contagious laughter and hilarious things she would do will be a sound you’ll never forget or a picture that screams beyond a million of words. To our sister Melody you are and will be the greatest thing to us," Rodriguez wrote.
