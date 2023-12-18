🔴 New details of charges against carpentry teacher

🔴 He's accused of grabbing and slapping students' behinds

🔴 One student's rear was jabbed with a broomstick

PERTH AMBOY — New court documents say a Middlesex County carpentry teacher slapped one student's buttocks and used a broomstick to prod another student's rear, according to a published report.

Edward White is banned from school grounds at the Perth Amboy Magnet School campus, Superintendent Jorge Diaz said on Thursday.

The 56-year-old teacher from Tinton Falls is accused of groping two female students ages 16 and 17. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone on Thursday.

Court documents reveal White is accused of a pattern of sexual harassment against the students in his class, reported NJ.com.

Slapping, grabbing, jabbing

A criminal complaint said White slapped and grabbed a 17-year-old female student's buttocks on Nov. 15, NJ.com reported. He's accused of making several comments about her body in the days leading up to the sexual contact.

The next day, White reportedly had the student stay after class to apologize for touching her and making her feel uncomfortable. Authorities said another student witnessed the apology.

A second student also reported sexual contact, NJ.com reported.

The 16-year-old girl said to police that White used a broomstick to poke her rear, grabbed her using his hands, and repeatedly made comments about her body, the criminal complaint reportedly said. She said the incidents took place between January and September.

White surrendered to the Perth Amboy police on Dec. 13, the prosecutor's office said. He was being held at Middlesex County Jail pending an appearance in court.

