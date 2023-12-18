Defect forces recall for air fryers sold in New Jersey

A kitchen appliance found in New Jersey homes is being recalled over burn issues due to a defective part. A notice was first announced on December 14, 2023.

The recall affects specific models of Empower Brands PowerXL air fryers. Although no fires have occurred to date as a result, there have been multiple reports of burn-related injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects two particular models of the PowerXL air fryer line. Both of which are sold in stores throughout New Jersey.

The models affected are the "PowerXL™ DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers." Both of which are recalled over the same defect.

Air Fryer / Kitchen appliance recall cspc.gov (Canva) loading...

The Recall

The hazard that's prompting the recall has to do with the basket connectors. According to cspc.gov, "The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard."

The feature of the connector allows users to have options when it comes to the size of baskets they'd like to use. Consumers can either choose to have one large basket, or two separate, smaller baskets.

The plastic U-channel connector is what makes this possible on these particular units. To date, 41 units have been reported with defective U-channel connectors breaking, with three incidents involving burns.

The two models affected by the recall are pictured below.

Power XL Dual Air Fryers cspc.gov (Canva) loading...

Unit Details

It's the DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket models that are affected, with the model number located on the power chord or a white label at the bottom of the units. Both units come in the colors cinnamon or black.

According to cspc.gov, "The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds. The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds."

Around 319,000 units have been affected, including those sold in New Jersey.

(Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration) (Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Retail and Contact Details

Recalled units were sold at "Target, Walmart, Kohls and other stores nationwide and online at www.target.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from August 2021 through October 2023 for between $60 and $190, depending on the model," according to cspc.gov. This also includes retail locations in New Jersey.

Customers are urged to stop using and return affected units to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recall number for the affected units is 21-051.

For questions or concerns, customers can call Empower Brands directly at 866-704-9370 or visit their website for more information.

