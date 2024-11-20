Body Found In A Chimney? Here Are 4 Bizarre Places Bodies Have Been Found In New York State

On Monday November 11th, according to Fox59 News in Indianapolis, a man was found dead inside a Planet Fitness tanning bed. The man had been reported missing a few days prior and ultimately located after a Planet Fitness employee noticed a foul smell coming from the tanning bed.

None of us know when we are going to go or where we will take our last breath. I am certain nobody thinks they will die in a tanning bed or another unusual place. Here are 4 bizarre places people were found dead in New York.

Woman's Body Found In Suitcase In Long Island - On September 2, 2024, according to CBS News, the body of 33-year-old Seikeya Jones was discovered in a suitcase behind an apartment building in Huntington, NY. Police arrested Ronald Schroeder for concealment of a corpse.

Body of New York College Student Found In Sleeping Bag - On Friday July 5, 2024, according to WGRZ, the body of 33-year-old Yazmeen Williams, a former Buffalo State College student, was found in a sleeping bag in Manhattan. The human remains were discovered in a sleeping bag left out for trash collection.

College Student Found Dead In the Chimney of Cornell University Frat House - On Monday January 18, 1993, according to UPI, the body of Cornell University senior Terrence Quinn was found in the Psi Upsilon frat house chimney in Ithaca, NY. Speculation is that Quinn was attempting to enter the house via the chimney, got stuck and could not breathe.

Woman's Body Found In Shopping Cart in the Bronx - On August 18, 2017, according to NBC News, a woman's body was found in a cardboard box in a shopping cart in the University Heights section of the Bronx. The body was discovered by 2 men that were collecting cans.

