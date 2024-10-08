Arrested! 6 Men Accused of Stealing $400,000 From New York ATMs

Ever wonder how much money is being held inside of an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM)? 6 individuals, who might have wondered the same, have been formally charged in connection with "ATM Jackpotting" after allegedly stealing approximately $400,000 from ATMs in Central New York.

National Cash reports that more than 10 billion transactions are performed at AMTs in the United States each year. The majority of Americans between the ages of 25-49 withdraw an average of $400 each month. This is a very popular way to get quick cash, legally and illegally.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of New York, 6 individuals were indicted for conspiracy to commit bank larceny as part of a Nationwide ATM Jackpotting Scheme.

ATM Jackpotting is when criminals alter an ATM in a way that will cause the machine to dispense cash to unauthorized users. Once the machine is altered a different different group of criminals arrive at the ATM and withdraw money that is not theirs, typically emptying the machine of all it's funds.

According to a press release, In December 2023, several financial institutions in the Northern District of New York became victims of an ATM Jackpotting scheme. In total, over $400,000.00 was stolen during four separate ATM jackpotting events in Onondaga, Broome, and Chenango counties.

Joelvis Jose Rivas-Solorzano, Silvio Fabian-Ordonez, Jose Medina, Jose Navarro, and Deivy Santiago Pena-Rojas have all been arrested and are in custody in the Northern District of New York. Jefferson Jose Marquez-Marquez is in custody in South Dakota and is awaiting transport to the Northern District of New York. Each individual is facing up to 10 years in prison.

