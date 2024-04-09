Another Basketball Broadcaster Takes Unnecessary Shot at State of New York

Another week, another criticism of New York (or its capital) made by a college basketball announcer.

Last week, Doug Gottlieb and Rebecca Lobo both weighed in on the negatives of Albany as a regional host for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

This past weekend, NBA Hall of Famer-turned-broadcaster Charles Barkley widened the scope of his criticism, going after all of the Empire State.

Take a look:

Once again, allow me to make this point: whether you agree with that "the Chuckster" said here is irrelevant. Why does it need to be said on the second-biggest night of the men's college basketball season?

Does Charles Barkley believe what he said? Apparently, he does. Can he say this amongst friends or colleagues away from a microphone? Go for it!

Heck, he can even say this on the next episode of his podcast, The Steam Room, and I wouldn't even care as much!

I'm certainly reacting to this comment in an oversensitive way, and I understand that about myself. But, to quote Charles Barkley himself...come on man!

Let us watch the rest of the tournament in peace after the strays Albany caught during the women's tournament.

For those that may have missed this viral moment, here's what Rebecca Lobo said about Albany at the end of the regional final last Monday:

Here was Gottlieb's take on Albany from a few weeks ago:

