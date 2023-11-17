As we head toward the holiday season, it’s time for uplifting stories, like this one from New Brunswick.

Hess Toy Truck and the New Brunswick Police Department will team up to deliver dozens of coveted Hess Holiday Toy Trucks to the kids and families of Children’s Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility.

The donation of police-themed vehicles will be distributed directly by the general manager of Hess Toy Truck and by the men and women of the New Brunswick Police Department. Officers will spend the morning with the inspiring young kids and their families, gifting each with their very own 2023 Toy Police Truck and Police Cruiser.

The heavy-duty, dual-axle Police Truck is a geared-up, green-colored tactical transport enhanced with bold white striping, emblems, and glistening chrome embellishments, including a fully chromed front end with push bar, cab-mounted emergency light bar, bumpers, fuel tanks, mirrors, wheels, and exhaust pipes.

Here’s how RWJBarnabas describes the hospital:

Children’s Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is the nation’s leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. At 15 different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized.

