Celebrate 20 years of ‘Elf’ with NYC tour

It's that time of year again, when families like mine will sit and watch our favorite holiday movie, "Elf"! So many of us have seen it so many times we feel like we know the characters and want to be in the story. Well now thanks to on-location tours in NYC you can.

Earlier this month, on Tuesday, Nov. 7 marked the 20th anniversary of the beloved Christmas movie.

Celebrate a whole two decades since the film was released and experience Manhattan through the eyes of our favorite curious yet not-so-little elf from The North Pole.

Visit Bethesda Terrace, where Buddy and Santa escaped from the Central Park Rangers on Santa's sleigh with the magic of Christmas spirit; walk across the Pine Bank Arch, the scene of the infamous snowball fight; stroll past the Empire State Building.

See Macy's, Buddy's North Pole home-away-from-home, and more famous scenes from the movie. The tour is packed with fun behind-the-scenes secrets and filming trivia and is led by a local actor tour guide (who doubles as the ultimate Elf fan).

You'll also check out 55 Central Park West: Elf (2003): The apartment building where Buddy the Elf stays with his dad, actor James Caan. Then head to Bethesda Fountain where Santa’s sleigh won’t fly because there just isn’t enough Christmas Spirit.

There is a full itinerary of ways to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut of the movie Elf here from the 15th anniversary a few years ago.

If you're a big fan it's a great way to celebrate the movie and spend a cool day in the city.

