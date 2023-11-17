Driver leaves a path of destruction and terror in South Jersey
🚨A driver drove on a Haddonfield sidewalk
🚨A woman and her daughter were threatened by the driver, police said
HADDONFIELD — A man went on a destructive and dangerous two-town rampage Thursday evening, leaving a restaurant damaged and a mother and daughter terrorized when he threatened to take them hostage, officials said.
The news site NJ Pen reported a Dodge Charger drove on the sidewalk along East Kings Highway in Haddonfield around 6 p.m. and caused damage to the front of the British Chip Shop.
The car, which witnesses said had heavy damage, raced down the sidewalk as pedestrians jumped out of the way before driving onto Haddon Avenue and on several sidestreets into neighboring Audubon.
The driver's path was easily followed by the burnt rubber left behind by the squealing tires, according to NJ Pen's report.
Car abandoned in Audubon
NJ Pen said the driver got out of the car on Hood Avenue where he kicked in the door of a home. He told a woman and her daughter that he needed a hostage while threatening to shoot them but ran out of the house.
The man went to another house and used a two-by-four piece of wood to break a damage. The homeowner and the driver briefly argued before he headed to a third house where Audubon police arrested him.
Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
