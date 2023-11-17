This was named best county in NJ to raise a family

If you’re looking for a home, you know in a seller’s market how frustrating that can be. When you’re looking with children, it’s not just the house that matters. It's the safety. It’s the school system. It’s the parks system. It’s the whole area. You want what’s best for your children.

Niche.com did a ranking of counties in New Jersey that are best to raise a family. Don’t fear. No matter which county you live in it’s hard to go wrong. New Jersey has among the best schools in the country. But only one county can be number one.

A variety of factors went into how Niche ranked New Jersey counties. Things like schools (of course), cost of living, health care, recreational opportunities, even the weather.

Happy Family Walking Through Apple Orchard in Autumn

When all was said and done, this is where they ranked counties in the Garden State according to how good they were for raising a family. Sorry, Cumberland, someone had to start the list at the bottom.

