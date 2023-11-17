Kenny Chesney announces a new tour with a stop in New Jersey

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announced his 2024 headlining Sun Goes Down tour, which will kick off next April at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium and run through August 23rd at Foxborough, Massachusetts’s Gillette Stadium, the now-traditional final tour stop for Chesney.

His stop in New Jersey will be the second to last show, on Aug. 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

In explaining the name of the tour, Chesney said in a statement,

But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves. That was the thing about Uncle Kracker and my song. It captured a vibe and a moment so perfectly. No matter how much fun you’re having all day long, ‘everything gets hotter when the sun goes down…

He added,

I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kenny Chesney, you’re obviously not a country music fan. He has recorded more than 20 albums that included more than 40 Top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, 32 of which have reached number one.

Many of these have also charted within the Top 40 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making him one of the most successful crossover country artists. He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

