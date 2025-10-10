Inmates Arrested for Violent Assault at Columbia County Juvenile Center

The New York State Police were once again requested at a juvenile detention center in Columbia County, after a reported assault allegedly was committed by two inmates against a pair of other inmates. This would also mark the second time in a month that the New York State Police were required at this same facility due to a confrontation between inmates.

Assault at Brookwood

The recent incident occurred at the Brookwood Secure Center for Youth located in the Town of Claverack, in Columbia County. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the Livingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation were first contacted by Brookwood staff about the incident on October 6, 2025.

Livingston BCI Agents would arrive to the facility and began their investigation, which revealed much information. In the investigation, it was determined that an 18-year-old assaulted a 19-year-old by cutting the individual in the face with an unknown sharp instrument. During that same time, another inmate, one 20-year old, Jahlil Califf, was also observed cutting an 18-year-old with a blade.

The following day on October 7,2025, both the unidentified 18-year old, and the 20-year old Califf were placed under arrest and charged.

Charges Against

Both the unidentified 18-year old and Califf are both now facing some serious felony charges for their alleged involvement in the assaults. The charges against the 18-year old would include...

Assault in the First Degree, a class B felony

Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Previous Conviction), a class D felony

Califf is now facing similar charges including...

Assault in the Second Degree, a class D felony

Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Previous Conviction), a class D felony

Both individuals were arraigned in the Town of Claverack Court and remanded without bail to the Columbia County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

