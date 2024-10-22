Officials: Police officer struck and killed pedestrian in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON — A pedestrian was killed by a Paterson police officer on Monday, according to officials.

The pedestrian was hit as the police officer was exiting the Paterson Police Department parking lot on Memorial Drive shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The officer stayed on the scene and attempted to aid the victim, according to the proseuctor's office.

Officials have identified the victim as a 51-year-old male from Newark.

The victim was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for arm and head injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

