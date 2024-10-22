You can help NJ kids stay warm this fall without leaving your house

⚫Coat drive happening now

Local kids need your help as we approach the colder months, and you can make a difference without even leaving your house.

The United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties needs your help collecting winter coats for this year’s Warmest Wishes Coat Drive. Preschool, elementary and middle school students will be on the receiving end.

All coats must be new with tags. Sizes are needed from extra small to extra large.

Those looking to participate can do so through the organization's Amazon gift list, Target wish list, or by making a monetary donation. The organization will also accept office drop-offs, but arrangements need to be made in advance.

Many gift list items still need to be claimed, so give what you can. For monetary donations, $30 is enough to purchase one new winter coat, according to the organization.

People can make a donation through Oct. 30.

The United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties is located at 4814 Outlook Drive Suite 107 in Wall Township.

