Take an out-of-state driver and put them in New Jersey, and they won't know what hit them.

Roundabouts, jug handles, and crazy left-lane drivers will throw them for a loop.

But there's something that may be even worse than any of those.

Driving without your lights on at night. I see this at least once a week, and every time it drives me crazy. First of all, you can get pulled over and get a ticket for this.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustrations Canva / Townsquare Media illustrations

But what's even worse is your car is impossible to see! While everyone else has their lights on and is visible, you'll blend in, camouflaged from the rest of the roadway. Last week I was almost hit by someone who didn't have their lights on because I went to make a turn, and had to slam on my brakes when I noticed a car coming without its lights on.

I've never understood how it was possible to drive at night without them. If the road isn't illuminated in front of you, that should be the clue that your lights aren't on. You'd think you'd notice as soon as you got into your car, yet I constantly see people on main roads driving dark.

It's one of those moments where you wish a police officer was around, because the longer that person drives like that the more likely they are to cause an accident.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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