✈️Flights resumed at Newark and Philadelphia airports after Monday's disruptions

✈️A damaged fiber-optic cable disrupted air traffic across the region

✈️NJ Transit is looking into utility markings tied to the construction project

Operations have returned to normal at Newark and Philadelphia airports following Monday's ground stops, which caused hundreds of delayed and canceled flights across the region.

The outage brought commercial air traffic to a near-standstill at Newark for much of the day, with no commercial flights landing at the airport from about 9:40 a.m. to just after 5:20 p.m. local time, according to flight-tracking site Flightradar24. More than 200 flights into and out of Philadelphia International Airport were also canceled, while disruptions hit LaGuardia and Kennedy airports in New York. By Monday evening, flights were resuming at those airports.

FlightAware.com shows nearly 60 canceled flights in and out of Newark, with another 30 cancellations to and from Philadelphia as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The entrance to the TSA checkpoint at Terminal A inside Newark Airport. (PANYNJ) The entrance to the TSA checkpoint at Terminal A inside Newark Airport. (PANYNJ)

Fiber-optic cable cut disrupted airport operations

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said fiber-optic cables accidentally cut by an Amtrak crew along the Northeast Corridor led to the issues.

NJ Transit, however, told NBC New York that a crew working on the Delco Lead project severed the fiber-optic cable.

The agency said the utility markings at the site may not have been accurate, even though its crew was working about 10 feet away. NJ Transit is looking into whether Verizon or the contractor was responsible for making the utility markings at the site.

NJ Transit project is designed to protect rail cars from flooding

The Delco Lead project is creating a facility to store rail cars in New Brunswick and North Brunswick that is not susceptible to flooding.

The facility will allow those rail cars to be put quickly back into service.

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