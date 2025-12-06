Teenager Arrested for Theft of More Than $5,000 Dollars in Cell Phones in Westchester County

Law enforcement was once again active in Westchester County recently, this time it was for theft of thousands of dollars worth of cell phones from a local business. It was another instance where a teenager is actually the suspect at the center of this case, and it follows another case where a group of teenagers were arrested in Westchester County for armed robbery.

Cell Phone Theft in Mount Vernon

This cell phone theft case occurred earlier this week on the night of Monday, December 1, 2025. Just before 8p.m, members of the Mount Vernon Police department observed what appeared to be an armed robbery in progress at Metro PCS located at 440 East Sandford Blvd.

According to the press release issued by the Mount Vernon Police Department via their official Facebook page, MVPD Detectives in the area that time, saw the suspect enter the establishment, dressed in all black clothing, and a facial covering. It was also stated that the suspect displayed what appeared to be a firearm.

Upon entering the store the suspect proceeded to rob the establishment, and shortly afterward, fled out the back door. Detectives upon seeing the suspect enter the store had already called in the robbery in progress and then made their pursuit of the suspect, who had fled towards Garden Avenue.

Detectives were successful in their pursuit and not only caught up to but captured the suspect, placing them under arrest. The suspect was only identified as being a 16-year old male from Pelham. At the time of the arrest detectives did discover the suspect to be in possession of a firearm. Due to New York State Laws, the teenagers name will not be released.

Cell Phone Theft and Arrest and Charges

After being placed under arrest, the 16-year old was taken into custody, where he was processed and later would face arraignment. Officially the suspect has been charged with the crimes of...

Robbery in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Previous Stories: Teenagers Arrested for Armed Robberies in Westchester County

The suspect had reportedly stolen 11 iPhones, 3 Samsung phones, and 3 Motorola cell phones. The combined value of the cell phones was more than $5,000 dollars. The press release concluded with a statement of appreciation to the Mount Vernon Detective Division and the patrol units whose quick response and coordinated efforts led to this arrest.

