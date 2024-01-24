Paramount Filming Blockbuster Sequel in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

One of the most talked about films of 2022 is getting a sequel, and it will soon be filmed in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls.

It's been a while since we've seen a major motion picture filmed in the Hudson Valley. The writers' and actors' strikes put a halt to what has been a prolific time for filmmakers working throughout the region.

Now that the strikes are over and crews are getting back to work, a major motion picture has announced that it will start rolling cameras throughout much of the Hudson Valley.

Horror Film to Make Highly Anticipated Sequel in Hudson Valley

One of the most popular films to be made in the Hudson Valley was the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place. Directed by John Krasinski, the small-budget project was filmed in and around the New Paltz area using local landmarks like the rail trail's Springtown Bridge that spans the Wallkill River.

Although the film was a blockbuster smash, Krasinski decided not to film the sequel in the Hudson Valley, opting instead for locations in upstate New York.

Paramount Pictures

Now, a new horror franchise has moved in and is getting ready to film scenes for its highly anticipated second chapter.

Smile 2 Readies Filming Locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Wappingers Falls

Smile was the surprise hit film of 2022. Originally intended for release on the Paramount+ streaming service, the horror film tested so well with audiences that it was moved to theaters. The horror film brought in $217.4 million worldwide, becoming one of the most successful films of the year.

You may remember the viral marketing campaign for the film that placed actors in seats behind home plate at several Major League Baseball games. Smiling maniacally into the camera and ignoring the game, the actors prompted viewers to get on their phones to find out what was going on.

Paramount Pictures

Although the plot of Smile 2 has not been revealed, TheCinemaholic has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Paramount film will be made in the Hudson Valley. Newburgh is said to be the principal location of the movie, with filming taking place in and around other areas of the region.

Paramount Looking For 2,000 Local Background Actors

The Orange County NY Film Office has issued a massive casting call for Paramount Pictures that seeks background actors in the Hudson Valley. According to the listing, over 2,000 extras are needed for scenes being shot in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, Albany and New York City.

Be on the lookout for film crews throughout the region over the next two months. Filming for Smile 2 will take place between January 31 and March 12.

