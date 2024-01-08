Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Breaks In Home and Strips Down to Underwear

Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Breaks In Home and Strips Down to Underwear

One would imagine you'd feel safe and sound in your home, especially during the holidays? However, police say a New York state woman went through a frightening ordeal when a stranger broke into her home, and stole her phone.

But it's what authorities say the suspect did afterwards which makes this case even more bizarre and unsettling.

According to the FBI criminal rate and statistics posted at the CNY Homepage, New York state ranked 8th most susceptible to burglaries during the holidays in 2022.

Columbia County Man Allegedly Broke Into Home and Then Disrobed 

WNYT says that a Hudson man broke into a woman's apartment the night of Christmas Eve. The victim told Hudson Police that the man allegedly broke into her apartment, approached and then took off with her phone. Police say the 30-year-old man then stripped down to his underwear in the common hallway.

Hudson Police say they were called the night of December 24 over another report of a man in his underwear knocking on apartment windows. WNYT says the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, and then later to the police department for processing.

Police say he is currently being held without bail.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Naked Man Allegedly Broke Into Golf Course in New York 

WNYT says that a 41-year-old man, not wearing any clothes, allegedly kicked in a door on the grounds of a golf course in Warrensburg in September 2023. .

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that they got a call early morning that the naked man had "entered an occupied dwelling located on the grounds of Cronin’s Golf Course."

See Also: Police Say Woman Filmed Herself Naked at Hudson Valley McDonald's

Police also say the same man broke into another second dwelling, though that home was thankfully not occupied at the time.

According to FindLaw, New York criminalizes exposure of a person, one of several offenses "against public sensibilities," where a person appears in a public place and exposes (or does not clothe) the private or intimate parts of his or her body.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York, FBI, Warren County, New York State, Hudson, Hudson Valley, New York News
Categories: Trending, News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM