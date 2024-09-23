Popular Hudson Valley Bakery Receives Threats Over Presidential Cookies

A longtime political tradition has gotten some pushback recently for an area bakery.

With the political season heating up, there are a lot of emotions coming from both sides of the aisle, and one area bakery is dealing with threats over cookies. But it's not stopping them from keeping on with their fun political tradition.

Homestyle Desserts originated in the village of Buchanan way back in 1969 and has been a thriving, local business in Peekskill for over 30 years. They have two locations: 24 S Water St in Peekskill, NY, and 353 Main St in Cold Spring, NY.

The popular bakery has even made our list of Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley.

News 12 Westchester is reporting that Homestyle Desserts in Peekskill has been receiving threats over the political cookies that the business has been baking for decades, and it's not until now that the threats are coming in as the bakery has been producing cookies of former president Donald Trump and current vice president Kamala Harris.

As the two face off in the 2024 presidential election, a playful tradition has become a nightmare for the bakery according to the report.

Bakery co-owner Laura Timmons said the business received threats both online and over the phone since the recent unveiling of the cookies. She said the bakery makes an equal number of each screen-printed cookie with a photograph of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

She said while their families, employees and friends all hold different beliefs, they will not allow people to spread hate.

"This is America," Timmons said. "It's freedom of speech. We're not favoring any candidate. We're just doing what we always do and that's just wrong." In a classic case of no such thing as bad press, the word of the threats seems to be helping the business thrive as loyal customers appear to be flocking to the business to show their support regardless of political party.

Timmons said her business will remain politically neutral because she understands they serve a diverse community with varying opinions. Despite the threats, the business will continue to produce the cookies through Election Day.

Another popular area bakery, Deising's Baker in Kingston, NY has also gotten in on the political season fun selling election cookies as reported earlier this month, with no word of any threats to the business.

Get our free mobile app

Homestyle Desserts has been active on social media, keeping everyone in the loop on the cookies that have been selling out and are quickly being restocked. The cookies can be purchased through the website and they even ship nationwide.

Check out their website here.

18 Hudson Valley Bakeries With the BEST Black & White Cookies From Kingston to Poughkeepsie, to Ellenville and Newburgh. We've got the B&W cookie map covered for you. Who's down for a Hudson Valley Black and White Cookie road-trip-taste-test?