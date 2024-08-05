Use E-ZPass at Gas Pumps and Drive-Thrus in New York; Here’s How

The same convenience of rolling right through a toll booth without using cash or credit is coming to your local gas station and fast food drive-thru.

Imagine pulling up to a gas pump, quickly fueling up and then just driving away without ever swiping a card or going inside to pay cash. Or how about zipping through the fast food drive-thru without ever making a physical transaction? That's not just a futuristic dream, the technology is already being used in New York.

E-ZPass Payments at Gas Stations and Drive-Thru Locations

According to E-ZPass, customers will soon be able to use their tags at retail locations to pay for gas, food and other items. Enrolled users who drive up to a participating gas pump or drive-thru will be identified by the transponder on their car. The system will automatically text the driver to confirm the transaction and supply an e-receipt when the purchase is complete.

An example on the E-ZPass website shows a car approaching a gas pump and being greeted with a text message. The driver confirms which pump they are at, fuels up and then receives a text with their receipt.

The system would presumably work the same way at a fast food drive-thru.

Where are E-ZPass Payments Accepted?

In a press release, E-ZPass says that new locations will be added to the network over the next two years. In Albany, E-ZPass is already being used by customers at some retail parking lots but has yet to roll out to gas stations and drive-thrus. A pilot program is currently underway at about a half-dozen gas stations in Boston, Massachusetts and retail locations in Raleigh, North Carolina.

While we don't have a specific list of businesses that are signing on to the service, E-ZPass says that "several hundred" will be announced over the next two years.

How to Enroll in E-ZPass Retail Payments

Before taking advantage of the new feature, E-ZPass customers will need to enroll in Pay By Car. Drivers can learn more about the program and register their tags online.

