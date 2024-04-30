Breeze Airways Announces Five New Routes From Hudson Valley

Just in time for summer vacation, Breeze Airways has announced five new destinations flying out of the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley travelers are extremely fortunate to have many options when it comes to planning a trip. While shopping for airfare, vacationers can book flights out of any of the major New York City airports and Albany, which are all within reasonable driving distance. For even more convenience, Stewart International Airport and Westchester County Airport are both extremely close to home, saving extra travel time and the expense of parking.

While these smaller regional airports are more convenient, they don't always have as many options as the larger airports. However, that could be about to change for many people planning summer getaways.

Westchester Airport Breeze Airways loading...

Breeze Airways Adds New Routes From Hudson Valley

On Monday, Breeze Airways announced it was adding or returning 18 routes at 10 regional airports throughout the Midwest and East Coast. The flights come as the company has refocused its energy on building upon its foundation at key airports in Connecticut, New York, Florida and other popular travel destinations.

Breeze has added the most new flights in and out of Westchester Airport. Five new routes in and out of New York will begin in June to destinations like Jacksonville, Myrtle Beach, Raleigh-Durham and more.

Breeze Airways Westchester YouTube loading...

Full List of New Breeze Airways Flights To and From New York

On May 3, Breeze will kick off their new schedule with new flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina on Mondays and Fridays. Wednesday flights will be added to the route for the summer starting June 26 through October.

Beginning June 20 Breeze will launch flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays as well as flights to Portland, Maine on Thursdays and Sundays.

On June 21 the airline will resume summer service to Norfolk, Virginia on Mondays and Fridays.

Starting June 22 there will be Tuesday and Saturday flights to and from Jacksonville, Florida.

If you do book a flight this summer, scroll down to learn what you should definitely not include in your carry-on this year.

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at New York Airports You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

A Close Look at the 'Seriously Nice' Breeze Airways...

Flying? The Best Tips For Travelers In New York State Here’s some advice from the TSA about what to know before you go. Gallery Credit: YouTube/Canva