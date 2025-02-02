These Are the 10 Best Vacation Spots Outside of New York

We've got the top 10 places to vacation outside of New York.

Ah, vacation. I can't remember the last time I had one actually. With working constantly, it's been years since I personally had a vacation. I know that over the course of the past 20 years or so, my favorite vacation destination has become Las Vegas. I've visited on a few occasions, and it's like another world to me. I'm not even a huge gambler, I just love the strip and everything Vegas has to offer.

According to National Day Calendar , there is actually a National Plan for Vacation Day takes place each year in January. It reminds us to plan our vacation at the start of the year for the rest of the year. Hopefully you planned for one 5 months ago, but if not, there's still time.

I recently got to thinking as to where everyone likes to go on vacation, and not necessarily in New York, but outside of New York.

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite place to vacation is outside of New York and have compiled a top 10 list.

Hudson Valley's Top 10 places to Vacation Outside of New York

10. Virginia

Virginia is for lovers they say, and the state just makes our list at number 10. Hudson Valley peeps love visiting the state, particularly Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach has a rich history, along with a variety of arts and entertainment and family-friendly attractions.

9. Aruba

The Caribbean Island of Aruba makes our list at number 9. The Caribbean's premier island offers all-inclusive hotels and resorts. Located outside the hurricane belt, visitors can expect reliably great weather.

8. Maryland

Maryland makes our list at number 8, in particular Ocean City, MD. The popular vacation spot is a vibrant coastal resort town offering family fun including a boardwalk with beaches, museums, nightlife, tours and sightseeing.

7. Maine

Maine makes our list at number 7. Known for its rocky coastline, pristine forests and outdoor activities, visitors can enjoy camping, hiking, fishing and whale watching. The state is also known of course for its lighthouses and fresh lobsters.

6. Rhode Island

There's always something to do and see in Rhode Island. Rhode Island takes the number 6 spot on our list. Known for its sandy shores and seaside Colonial towns, its also home to large cities like Newport. Hiking and walking trails, great food, and of course Newport is home to the granddaddy of all music festivals, the Newport Jazz Festival.

5. North Carolina

North Carolina, in particular Outer Banks, NC, makes our list at number 5. With over 100 miles of beautiful beaches, the Outer Banks is an ideal family vacation spot. See wild horses roaming the beaches, and visit state parks and shipwreck diving sites.

4. New Jersey

New Jersey takes the number 4 spot on our list. The Jersey shore, Seaside Heights and Wildwood are popular vacation destinations along with Atlantic City. From beaches and boardwalks, music, entertainment, and eclectic restaurants to gambling, New Jersey has a lot to offer.

3. South Carolina

South Carolina makes our list at number 3, thanks pretty much to Myrtle Beach. The city and vacation resort is the hub of the Grand Strand, a 60-mile string of beaches. Its also known for its beachfront boardwalk with arcades, souvenir stands and restaurants, as well as the old-fashioned Family Kingdom amusement park and the SkyWheel, one of the country's tallest Ferris wheels.

2. Massachusetts

Massachusetts comes in at number 2 on our list, with Cape Cod in particular being a very popular destination. The popular summertime destination is the site of quaint villages, seafood shacks, lighthouses, ponds and bay and ocean beaches. In the arge town of Hyannis, the John F. Kennedy Museum is the first stop on the Kennedy Legacy Trial through downtown, where ferries depart from the resort islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

1. Florida

Surprise, surprise. Or is it really??? Is it any surprise to anyone that the number 1 vacation destination for Hudson Valley folks is Florida? The Sunshine State takes the top spot. Florida has hundreds of miles of beaches, with Miami known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is home of Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney World. Other popular spots include The Keys, St. Petersburg and Vero Beach.

