Hudson Valley Movie Theater Quietly Adds Beer to the Menu

Beer has finally arrived at one busy Hudson Valley movie theater.

It’s not unusual to see popcorn and soda behind the counter at your local movie theater. But during a recent visit to one Hudson Valley cinema, something different caught my eye. Tucked inside a glass refrigerator next to the snack counter were large cans of beer, and quite a few at that.

Last year, we told you New York lawmakers had approved new rules letting movie theaters sell liquor, not just beer and wine. The change was part of a state budget agreement designed to help struggling cinemas compete with at-home streaming. Until now, only a few theaters with special licenses could offer drinks to moviegoers.

We also revealed that Regal Cinemas had applied for a license to begin selling alcohol at its multiplex theater in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. A notice posted on the movie theater's door announced that an application had been filed and invited public feedback.

Well, now it appears that their license was granted.

Beer Now For Sale at Regal Cinemas in Poughkeepsie, New York

The refrigerator behind the concession counter at Regal Cinemas in Poughkeepsie was stocked with larger-sized cans of Twisted Tea, White Claw, Angry Orchard Cider, craft IPAs, Corona, and domestics like Bud Light, Coors, and Michelob Ultra.

When I asked an employee about it, he smiled and said yes, the theater now sells alcohol. He also warned me it’s “a bit pricy.” A single tall can goes for around $13, which sounds steep until you remember MetLife Stadium charges over $18 for the same size.

It's unclear when Regal Cinemas began serving beer, as it's been a few months since I've been to the movies. The company does not yet list the Poughkeepsie location on a page of all their theaters that currently serve alcohol.

Under the new law, theaters must stop serving alcohol when the final film ends and can only sell one drink per customer at a time. That’s supposed to prevent things from getting out of hand while still giving adults the chance to enjoy a drink with their movie.

While I wasn't able to clock any hard alcohol on the menu, it's possible that mixed drinks may be coming soon as well. For now, I'm just happy to be able to legally crack open a beer the next time I take in a movie instead of having to sneak one in like a criminal.

