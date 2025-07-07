A teenager from Camden County is facing charges after authorities in Wildwood said he fired a gun several times during the 4th of July weekend.

Shots Fired in Wildwood Early Saturday Morning

The scene unfolded around 1:00 early Saturday morning, July 5th, when officers heard multiple shots fired in the area of Cedar and Atlantic Avenues. Immediately afterwards, cops say they saw a man who was in possession of a firearm fleeing on foot.

Wildwood Police pursued the suspect until he blended into a crowd on the boardwalk where he allegedly discarded the firearm.

Handgun and Shell Casings Recovered

During an investigation, officials found a 9mm Palmetto Dagger handgun containing a seventeen-round magazine with one round of ammunition in the chamber in the area of Cedar Avenue and the boardwalk.

Additionally, sixteen 9mm shell casings were collected at the crime scene.

Cedar and Atlantic Aves in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps Cedar and Atlantic Aves in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Later Saturday at about 5:30 PM, detectives observed the suspect on the boardwalk in the area of Spencer Avenue where he and three other persons of interest were detained.

Charges Filed Against Pennsauken Teenager

As a result of this investigation, a 17-year-old man from Pennsauken is facing the following charges:

Second-degree aggravated assault

Second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree aggravated assault/pointing a firearm

Fourth-degree high-capacity magazine

Police said the teenager was being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center and no injuries were reported in this incident.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The absolute best restaurant in every single Jersey Shore town Hungry? Let's dive in... Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman