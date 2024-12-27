Why Does Atlantic City Police Need Military Vehicles? [Photos]

This is s follow-up to our recent coverage regarding military vehicles and the Atlantic City Police Department.

In a recent interview with Atlantic City Police Department Chief James Sarkos, we discussed why the agency needs to have military vehicles,

All you have to do is remember when Superstorm Hurricane Sandy hit Atlantic City and the Northeast hard in 2012.

In the photos below, you can readily see exactly how high the water level rose. Normal police vehicles were not operational to fill the need in order to assist trapped residents and motorists.

James Sarkos photo. James Sarkos photo. loading...

James Sarkos photo. James Sarkos photo. loading...

There were rumors that the Atlantic City Police Department paid for the military vehicles … there are currently about 15 military vehicles within the Atlantic City Police Department.

Satkos confirmed to us that this is not the case. All military vehicles procured by the Atlantic City police department were obtained through military surplus at absolutely no cost whatsoever.

In addition to obtaining vehicles that are in working condition, the Atlantic City Police Department also took ownership of vehicles that do not run … however, these vehicles are used for parts.

Sarkos confirmed that the Atlantic City Police Department has quality mechanics who can make the necessary repairs … using the parts of vehicles that don’t run … to keep other vehicles in good working order.

Here are some photos below of military vehicles thst are stored at the Atlantic City Police Department tow lot.

Harry Hurley photos from confidential source. Harry Hurley photos from confidential source. loading...

attachment-75587135198__ADC2403C-62BA-46D6-9B07-0A4B9548781B loading...

attachment-75587120762__AAED8682-181B-4026-8987-CF9150683877 loading...

attachment-75587127132__A7E4DB47-9C26-4D76-B58D-A23AE66E4E9F loading...

attachment-75587129158__C183AD1A-CB8F-4971-95C5-3C1656D239E9 loading...

When you see these vehicles, you can rest, assured that they are either working military vehicles that can help save lives… Or, they are not working vehicles … that are used for spare parts to keep other vehicles in working order.

it is a very good idea to have these vehicles to serve the public safety.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos.

Here are some more great Atlantic City area photos and more memories in the photo galleries that you can see below.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley