Massive Walmart fulfilment center in New Jersey closing
A published report says a massive Walmart fulfillment center in South Jersey will close next month as the company moves its operations to a neighboring state.
Walmart Fulfillment Center in Pedricktown, NJ, Closing
Employees at the giant facility off of Exit 7 on Interstate 295 in Pedrickstown, Salem County, were told the news earlier this month.
This closure comes as the nation's largest retailer is set to open a new, state-of-the-art 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Greencastle, PA, about 25 miles west of the Gettysburg area.
ROI-NJ.com reports the company hopes as many employees in Pedricktown will move to the new building as possible, offering them a $7,500 bonus and relocation reimbursement.
- WALMART FACTS: There are 62 Walmart stores and 8 Sam's Clubs in New Jersey with a total of 24,700 employees
About 200 employees at the Walmart facility in Salem County were terminated in March 2023 as the company reduced its weeknight and weekend operations.
A Walmart spokesperson told the publication,
To deliver packages to customers with greater speed, we are relocating operations from our traditional fulfillment center located at 2 Gateway Blvd. in Pedricktown, New Jersey, to our brand-new next generation fulfillment center in Greencastle.
Walmart plans to open three more state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in Illinois, Texas, and Indiana in the coming months.
11 Most Common Shoplifted Items from NJ Walmarts
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
Wawa Workers Reveal the Weirdest Orders They've Ever Made
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
Walmart fulfillment center Pedricktown NJ closing, Walmart fulfillment center Greencastle PA, Walmart job loss in New Jersey