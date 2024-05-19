A published report says a massive Walmart fulfillment center in South Jersey will close next month as the company moves its operations to a neighboring state.

Walmart Fulfillment Center in Pedricktown, NJ, Closing

Employees at the giant facility off of Exit 7 on Interstate 295 in Pedrickstown, Salem County, were told the news earlier this month.

Interstate 295 Exit 7 for Pedricktown NJ Interstate 295 Exit 7 for Pedricktown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

This closure comes as the nation's largest retailer is set to open a new, state-of-the-art 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Greencastle, PA, about 25 miles west of the Gettysburg area.

ROI-NJ.com reports the company hopes as many employees in Pedricktown will move to the new building as possible, offering them a $7,500 bonus and relocation reimbursement.

WALMART FACTS: There are 62 Walmart stores and 8 Sam's Clubs in New Jersey with a total of 24,700 employees

Walmart in Lanoka Harbor NJ - Photo: Google Maps Walmart in Lanoka Harbor NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

About 200 employees at the Walmart facility in Salem County were terminated in March 2023 as the company reduced its weeknight and weekend operations.

A Walmart spokesperson told the publication,

To deliver packages to customers with greater speed, we are relocating operations from our traditional fulfillment center located at 2 Gateway Blvd. in Pedricktown, New Jersey, to our brand-new next generation fulfillment center in Greencastle.

Walmart plans to open three more state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in Illinois, Texas, and Indiana in the coming months.

11 Most Common Shoplifted Items from NJ Walmarts The 'five finger discount' culture is strong at your local Walmart. Ever wonder what people are stealing most often? Check out this list. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Wawa Workers Reveal the Weirdest Orders They've Ever Made With a zillion different options available at the ordering kiosk, you're bound to get some rather unique combinations of food. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Walmart fulfillment center Pedricktown NJ closing, Walmart fulfillment center Greencastle PA, Walmart job loss in New Jersey