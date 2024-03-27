NJ shares bizarre social reminder about nasty viral illness

TRENTON — State health officials used an unlikely mascot in their latest public awareness message about cutting down on norovirus cases.

A poop-like cupcake with googly eyes, placed aside a sink, was accompanied by a reminder for frequent handwashing and shared to New Jersey Department of Health social media accounts.

“#DYK that norovirus is usually spread by people who didn’t wash their hands? Make sure to wash your hands and take other steps to prevent the spread of norovirus,” the NJDOH post on X and Facebook said.

The NJDOH then linked to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, with other tips for cutting down on the spread of the very contagious virus.

