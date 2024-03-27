NJ shares bizarre social reminder about nasty viral illness
TRENTON — State health officials used an unlikely mascot in their latest public awareness message about cutting down on norovirus cases.
A poop-like cupcake with googly eyes, placed aside a sink, was accompanied by a reminder for frequent handwashing and shared to New Jersey Department of Health social media accounts.
“#DYK that norovirus is usually spread by people who didn’t wash their hands? Make sure to wash your hands and take other steps to prevent the spread of norovirus,” the NJDOH post on X and Facebook said.
Read More: Feeling queasy? Norovirus cases are spiking again in NJ
The NJDOH then linked to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, with other tips for cutting down on the spread of the very contagious virus.
Must-visit NJ shops with homemade chocolate
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow