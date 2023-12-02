If you want to know what an average week is like for a police department in a middle-sized community in the Garden State, here is a good snapshot.

At just over 114 square miles in size (land and water), Galloway Township is the largest municipality in New Jersey and it's home to nearly 38,000 people.

For the week of November 19th through the 25th, which encompassed Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the Galloway Township Police Department says they handled 627 calls for service, which is about 90 per day.

In the span of those seven days, they had 19 domestic violence incidents, handled 22 accidents, issued 85 motor vehicle summonses, had four driving while intoxicated incidents, one home was burglarized, and assisted with 140 emergency medical service calls.

Galloway Township municipal complex Galloway Township municipal complex (Galloway Township) loading...

Officials recently took to Facebook to announce some arrests from that week:

37-year-old Dustin D. Wagner of Williamstown was charged with driving while intoxicated on November 23rd

43-year-old Shirley J. James of Mays Landing was charged with driving while intoxicated on November 22nd

21-year-old Juan E. Melton of Galloway was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing on November 22nd

45-year-old Michael D. Kraus of Vineland is facing a defiant trespassing charge from November 20th

33-year-old Lachanda S. Anderson of Pleasantville was charged with DWI on November 19th

33-year-old Latosha R. Witcher of Atlantic City was also charged with DWI on November 19th

A 17-year-old male from Galloway was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing on November 22nd

Note that the New Jersey Open Public Records Act means that most arrest records are available to anyone in the state and the Galloway Township Police Department publicly posted this information on social media, as they frequently do.

As always, the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.