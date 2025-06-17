An inmate at a prison in South Jersey is facing life behind bars for a fatal beating back in 2019.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 39-year-old Anthony Cole was found guilty of first-degree murder.

During a trial, the State presented evidence that on December 4th, 2019, investigators with the New Jersey Department of Corrections responded to a homicide at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton.

The victim, Keyon Wade, was found unresponsive in his cell with severe head and neck trauma. He died from his injuries at the scene.

South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A medical examiner determined that Wade suffered numerous skull fractures as well as a fractured spine and determined the cause of death to be blunt force head and neck injuries.

An investigation revealed that Cole, who was an inmate at the time, was the only person with access to Wade when the injuries were inflicted.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 18th. Cole faces 30 years to life behind bars.

The Honorable Niki Arbittier, J.S.C., presided over the trial. The prosecution was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel. Cole was represented by Nathan Perry, Esq., and Christine Long, Esq.

