It hasn't even been a week yet and residents dealing with detoured traffic from a busy road in Egg Harbor Township are already fuming over speeders zipping through their quiet neighborhood.

Just last week, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road closed as crews started what will likely be a year-long project to rehabilitate a small bridge near the intersection with Steelmanville Road.

The posted detour is taking motorists onto Bevis Mill Road, which itself just reopened after a bridge was replaced.

Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ closed - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/TSM Illustration

The Problem?

The posted speed limit on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road is 50 MPH while Bevis Mill Road's is 25.

Not everyone is observing those 25 MPH speed limit signs.

Residents are Angry

Quite a long thread of angry posts recently appeared on an Egg Harbor Township-focused Facebook discussing those recklessly flying down this quiet, narrow street.

One resident commented,

Slow the f down on bevis mill rd. This detour is only on day 5 and it's getting old.

Others then chimed in with the following comments:

we should get a petition together from the neighborhood asking for more patrol. I had to call a couple days ago, I was nearly side swiped by someone going around me over the double lines, while my baby was in the car. I get it, it’s frustrating to be inconvenienced but that doesn’t mean those who reside on the detour have to be this concerned for our safety

I live across from Scullville Bible church & unfortunately have to go down your road because of the detour. I do around 30mph And I'm tailgated evey time!! People Suck!!

I live off Perry Lane. You should see the traffic that is still coming through like they can ignore the signs. It’s insane and it hasn’t been a week yet.

What Can Be Done?

The situation is already so bad that some people are asking if temporary speed bumps can be installed on Bevis Mill Road.

Is there any way twp can put in temporary speed bumps on bevis mill?? Or perhaps have more police presence to ensure cars slow down?? It's only a matter of time before something bad happens on that road now

Slow Down or Pay Up

It has yet to be seen if the Egg Harbor Township Police Department will increase patrols on Bevis Mill Road, but regardless, speeding tickets in New Jersey are obviously not cheap.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department - Photo: EHTPD / TSM Illustration

The average speeding ticket in New Jersey can cost you a couple hundred bucks, plus court fees, not to mention potentially having points added to your license.

Speeding tickets start at $85 in the Garden State if you are caught going 1 to 9 MPH over the posted limit.

You've been warned...