Prison math: 3 robberies + 1 shooting = 12 years for Newark, NJ, woman
A woman from Newark is off to prison for her role in a one-night crime spree involving robberies and a shooting last year in Jersey City.
Siobhan Chandler of Newark, NJ, Sentenced
21-year-old Siobhan Chandler had previously pleaded guilty to several charges, including:
- Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery
- Conspiracy to use and carry a firearm in relation to crime of violence
- Attempted Hobbs Act robbery
- Hobbs Act robbery
- Using and carrying a firearm in relation to crime of violence
|The Hobbs Act, named after Congressman Sam Hobbs of Alabama, was enacted in 1946. It prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce. It also forbids conspiracy to do so.
On Tuesday, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison and then five years of parole supervision.
2023 Jersey City Crime Spree
Federal authorities say on the evening of November 14th, 2023, Chandler along with Rodney Williams robbed a gas station, where Williams pointed his gun at an attendant and demanded money.
The pair then entered another store where Williams, again, allegedly pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money.
Then, Chandler and Williams entered a nearby restaurant and officials say Williams shot a cashier in the chest after he demanded money.
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked officers with the Jersey City Police Department; the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work in this case.
Charges against Williams remain accusations at this point and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
