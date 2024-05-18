A woman from Newark is off to prison for her role in a one-night crime spree involving robberies and a shooting last year in Jersey City.

Siobhan Chandler of Newark, NJ, Sentenced

21-year-old Siobhan Chandler had previously pleaded guilty to several charges, including:

Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery

Conspiracy to use and carry a firearm in relation to crime of violence

Attempted Hobbs Act robbery

Hobbs Act robbery

Using and carrying a firearm in relation to crime of violence

The Hobbs Act, named after Congressman Sam Hobbs of Alabama, was enacted in 1946. It prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce. It also forbids conspiracy to do so.

On Tuesday, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison and then five years of parole supervision.

2023 Jersey City Crime Spree

Federal authorities say on the evening of November 14th, 2023, Chandler along with Rodney Williams robbed a gas station, where Williams pointed his gun at an attendant and demanded money.

The pair then entered another store where Williams, again, allegedly pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money.

Then, Chandler and Williams entered a nearby restaurant and officials say Williams shot a cashier in the chest after he demanded money.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked officers with the Jersey City Police Department; the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work in this case.

Charges against Williams remain accusations at this point and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.