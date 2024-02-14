A Pleasantville man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a teenager in Atlantic City in 2020.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Tuesday, 35-year-old Lewis Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old juvenile with the initials of "C.W."

This past December following a week-long trial, a jury returned guilty verdicts against Johnson for murder and related weapons offenses.

During the sentencing, the Court noted Johnson's lengthy criminal history, which was a factor in his sentencing.

Timeline

Authorities say on June 8th, 2020, Johnson drove down to Atlantic City from Easton, PA, to help his then-girlfriend, Shaquana Lewis, confront the parents of her daughter's boyfriend after a physical fight between the kids the night before.

When they arrived at the boy’s house, the defendant, armed with a handgun, ran up the steps at 2009 Blaine Avenue in Atlantic City to the second-floor apartment's porch, where the victim, "C.W.," and his foster brother were hanging out.

The defendant then pistol-whipped the victim, and ultimately shot him in the back and foot. He then fled back down the steps, shooting back up at the boys from the ground level. He fled Atlantic City by car, stopping at a liquor store in Pleasantville, before driving back to the apartment he was staying at in Easton, PA.

"C.W." was pronounced dead later that day.

The defendant was apprehended the next morning by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Decades in Prison

Johnson's life sentence, equivalent to 75 years in state prison, is subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning Johnson must serve 85% of his term before becoming eligible for parole. He would be around 98 years old at that time.

