Plastic BB Gun Sends Atlantic City, NJ, Man to Prison For 3 Years

An Atlantic City man is headed to prison in connection to a case involving a BB gun.

On Thursday, 43-year-old Emmanuel Diaz was sentenced to three years in state prison with one year of parole ineligibility on a third-degree unlawful possession of BB gun charge.

2 Years Ago

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on January 2nd, 2021, Atlantic City Police witnessed Diaz walking in the area of South Montpelier Avenue.

Patrol observed Diaz make eye contact with them and then place what appeared to be a semi-automatic black handgun into his front pocket. [Officers] made contact with Diaz and recovered the weapon during a search incident to arrest.

The weapon was later identified as a black plastic semi-automatic BB gun.

Drugs Found

During a search of Diaz, Police also recovered 20 wax paper envelopes later confirmed to be heroin and fentanyl.

In addition to the prison sentence, Diaz was also ordered to forfeit the weapon.

